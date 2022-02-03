Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures

One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township that forced the closure lanes in both directions in the area Thursday for several hours.

Police say a transport truck and tractor with snow-clearing gear attached collided in the northbound lanes and moments later, another crash involving passenger vehicles happened in the same area in the southbound lanes.

Police report the tractor driver, a 59-year-old Severn man, died at the scene of the crash.

They say the transport driver was treated at the scene and released.

Police say a "visual distraction" caused the collision in the southbound lanes, leaving a driver trapped in her vehicle.

She was extricated and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second driver in that crash was not injured.

Police say the roads were wet and well-travelled at the time.

They closed the lanes in both directions in the area south of Gravenhurst at Cowbell Lane for the cleanup and investigation.

Police have since reopened all lanes along the highway.

There is no word on any charges at this time.