

CTV Barrie





Throughout April the David Busby Centre in Barrie is selling 50/50 tickets at various locations across the city to help with the costs of its new facility.

Proceeds raised will go towards the maintenance and remaining costs for the renovation at the new six-thousand-square-foot facility at 88 Mulcaster Street.

For tickets visit the following locations:

Holly Centre on Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m.

Joe’s No Frills in the Wellington Street Plaza on Thursday from 1 – 6 p.m.

400 Flea Market on Saturday and Sunday

Allandale Rec Centre on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon

Or call the centre for more information at 705-828-3477.