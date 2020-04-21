BARRIE -- York Regional Police say overall crime in York Region has decreased by 18 percent in the past five weeks, from March 1st to April 17th, compared to the same period in 2019.

Police say traffic violations, impaired driving and weapons offences, in particular, are down. Traffic violations are down by 35 percent, impaired driving is down by 23 percent, and weapons offences are down by 14 percent from 2019.

While less traffic on the roads has led to a decrease in traffic violations, the empty streets have brought on an increase in stunt driving. Police say stunt driving incidents are up by 64 percent from this same period in 2019. Vehicle theft has also increased, by 28 percent.

Domestic incidents are also up, with a 22 percent increase from 2019. Police are encouraging anyone who is a victim of violence in their home to contact police or the Women’s Support Network 24-hours crisis line at 1-800-263-6734. More information on supports for victims of domestic violence can be found at the Women’s Centre of York Region.