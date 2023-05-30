Crews called to house fire in Shelburne

Five people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Victorian house in Shelburne.

Officials say a passerby noticed smoke shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday and called it in before banging on the door to notify the residents at the Main Street house that acts as an apartment and boarding home.

Officials say everyone got out safely.

Police closed the road between Owen Sound and Adeline Streets while emergency crews worked.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, extinguishing the flames within half an hour.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police reopened Main Street in both directions.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified, but it's unclear if an investigator will attend.

The building sustained significant damage to the two upper floors, and officials say there is water damage throughout.

The damage estimate is not yet available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.