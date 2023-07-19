Crews battle fully-involved house fire in Oro-Medonte

Emergency crews were called to a fully-involved structure fire in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.

Fire officials tell CTV News everyone escaped when the fire broke out at the single-family home on Lakeview Drive near Prices Corner.

Provincial police blocked Horseshoe Valley Road between Highway 12 and Line 13 north for crews to work.

Officials say several stations responded, with mutual aid from Severn Fire, to provide added manpower "due to heat."

This is a developing story. More to come.