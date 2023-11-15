CP holiday train rolls into Springwater Township
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will roll into the region to support the local food bank Wednesday.
The festive locomotive will arrive at the railway crossing at Anne Street North and Wenden Court in Springwater Township at 12:15 p.m.
The holiday train, formerly known as the CP Holiday Train, features a box-car stage and a lineup of musical talent, including some of Canada’s most notable bands – Sam Roberts, Chris Murphy (Sloan), Menno Versteeg (Hollerado), and Dave Monks (Tokyo Police Club).
Free hot chocolate and candy canes will be handed out to attendees starting at 11:30 a.m.
The event is free, with attendees encouraged to open their cupboards and wallets to help combat food insecurity.
The Elmvale and District Food Bank and Barrie Food Bank will accept donations to ensure families and individuals in need have enough healthy food this holiday season.
During the event, Anne Street North will be closed.
Parking, with a shuttle service, will be available at Tree Nursery Sports Park on Nursery Road.
The holiday train has helped raise over $22.5 million and collected over five million pounds of food across North America since 1999.
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
