BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka essential workers and individuals with at-risk conditions can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday. Starting Thursday, residents 40 and older can also make an appointment.

Essential workers in Group Two are those who can't work from home, including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers. A complete list of Group 2 eligible workers is available here.

The province is also adding high-risk health care workers, dialysis patients, and all First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals to the list of those eligible to book their appointment to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than the extended four-month interval. Eligibility will begin by the end of the week of May 10.

“With a stable and predictable supply of vaccines, Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, and we are on track to administer a first dose to 65 percent of Ontario adults by the end of May,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Over the weekend, hundreds of pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people aged 18 and over.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has multiple vaccination clinics open across the region seven days a week.

In Bradford West Gwillimbury, anyone 18+ living in the hot spot zone with the postal code L3Z can book a COVID-19 shot through the town's website, the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Plus, all Bradford residents 18+ can book an appointment, but only at the town's pop-up clinics.

The health unit now has a same-day standby program to use up leftover doses of the vaccine at the end of the day. Anyone currently eligible to receive a vaccine can get on the standby list for their first dose only.

Full details about Simcoe Muskoka's vaccination program are available here.