BARRIE, ONT. --
As COVID-19 cases decline significantly across Simcoe Muskoka and vaccination rates increase, the health unit plans to close mass immunization clinics.
The region's medical officer of health said the case counts "show a trend in the right direction."
On Monday, the health unit logged eight new COVID-19 cases from the weekend.
The mass clinics, which have been open since December 2020, are scheduled to close in late August.
The health unit said anyone with a vaccine appointment booked after Aug. 27 would be "notified and encouraged to move up their appointments or attend a walk-in clinic."
"Although mass immunization clinics will close by the end of August, COVID-19 vaccines will still be widely available to eligible individuals through other avenues, such as community pharmacies, health care providers and other pop-up clinic opportunities that will continue after August," said Dr. Charles Gardner.
Currently, 68 per cent of residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 shot, while 54 per cent have had both.
Dr. Gardner urges those who have not been fully immunized to get to a clinic.
"Although much of our eligible population has received at least their first dose of vaccine, I encourage anyone who has not yet been fully vaccinated to receive a first and second dose as soon as possible," he said.
The health unit is also planning to reduce casual health-care staff hired to assist with the clinics.
WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 27 TO AUG. 1
TUESDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail
Dose 1 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston
12 pm - 5 pm
WEDNESDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Tottenham Community Centre 139 Queen St., N
12 pm - 5 pm
THURSDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
FRIDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SATURDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SUNDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.
Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.