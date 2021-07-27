BARRIE, ONT. -- As COVID-19 cases decline significantly across Simcoe Muskoka and vaccination rates increase, the health unit plans to close mass immunization clinics.

The region's medical officer of health said the case counts "show a trend in the right direction."

On Monday, the health unit logged eight new COVID-19 cases from the weekend.

The mass clinics, which have been open since December 2020, are scheduled to close in late August.

The health unit said anyone with a vaccine appointment booked after Aug. 27 would be "notified and encouraged to move up their appointments or attend a walk-in clinic."

"Although mass immunization clinics will close by the end of August, COVID-19 vaccines will still be widely available to eligible individuals through other avenues, such as community pharmacies, health care providers and other pop-up clinic opportunities that will continue after August," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

Currently, 68 per cent of residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 shot, while 54 per cent have had both.

Dr. Gardner urges those who have not been fully immunized to get to a clinic.

"Although much of our eligible population has received at least their first dose of vaccine, I encourage anyone who has not yet been fully vaccinated to receive a first and second dose as soon as possible," he said.

The health unit is also planning to reduce casual health-care staff hired to assist with the clinics.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 27 TO AUG. 1

TUESDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail

Dose 1 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston

12 pm - 5 pm



WEDNESDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

Tottenham Community Centre 139 Queen St., N

12 pm - 5 pm



THURSDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm



FRIDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SATURDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SUNDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.

Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.