BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County public school board has two more elementary schools with positive COVID-19 cases reported.

According to the school board's site, W.C. Little in Barrie and Alcona Glen in Innisfil each have a single infection listed Thursday.

The Barrie elementary school has no classrooms impacted by the positive case, while the Innisfil school has one classroom closed as a result.

And Thursday afternoon, parents were notified of another case at Innisdale Secondary School, for a total of three. The Barrie high school currently has two classes closed as a result of the infections.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a steady incline in infection rates month over month since September among children under 17. "The vast majority of whom appear to be linked to another confirmed case within their household," states the health unit's website.

The health unit lists four active school outbreaks.

Steele Street Public School in Barrie has three cases, and one class closed. Banting Memorial High School has three cases and three classes closed. St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School has seven infections, and five classes closed as a result. And Bradford District High School has its second outbreak with three cases and two classes closed.