The driver who struck and killed a man in a Midland parking lot in 2016 is now waiting to be sentenced.

Last month, Jason Heffernan pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in a collision that claimed the life of Corby Stott in a Walmart parking lot.

Heffernan accepted an agreed statement of facts presented to the court on Monday.

"Mr. Heffernan accepts as a matter of law and fact that his driving down the laneway in the manner and speed he was, and with Mr. Stott on his vehicle is criminally negligent and has also accepted that his negligence caused the death of Mr. Stott," the Crown told the court.

The court also heard Heffernan was visiting Midland as part of a camping trip with his girlfriend. He stopped at Walmart for supplies. As they were about to leave the parking lot, Stott and others encountered a 25 minute wait to get out of the plaza's only exit.

That's when Stott and Heffernan crossed paths. Stott wound up dead after falling from the hood of Heffernan's orange Honda Civic, landing nearly 40 feet away. His two children and their grandmother watched the whole thing unfold.

Stott died of blunt force trauma to the head. Heffernan was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin June 14.