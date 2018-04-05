

CTV Barrie





A London man charged in the death of a Wyevale man in a Midland parking lot has pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Jason Heffernan was initially charged with second degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Corby Stott. Heffernan told a judge on Thursday he is entering the plea on his own free will and understands he has the right to a trial.

The two men, who did not know each other, got into an argument in the Walmart parking lot in July 2016. The parking lot has a single entrance and exit that's often crowded in the summer.

Stott somehow ended up on the hood of Heffernan's car and was thrown several meters, landing face down with severe trauma.

He will be back in court later this month.