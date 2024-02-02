Coroner's office investigates disturbing incident on First Nation land
One person is facing serious charges after a horrific find on First Nations' land.
Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service is investigating a disturbing incident at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation that occurred on January 6.
Although police have offered little information, they have stated they arrested a 56-year-old man from North Bruce Peninsula with charges relating to indignity to a human body and fraud under $5,000.
Police say the person died of natural causes.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Crime Unit, OPP Regional Support Team, Provincial Liaison Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 29.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service at 519-534-1233 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
More details will be released as this is an ongoing investigation.
