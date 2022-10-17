Coroner's inquest into inmate death at Penetanguishene, Ont. prison begins

An inquest to examine the circumstances surrounding an inmate's death at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, Ont. nearly six years ago began Monday.

Vikram Singh Dhindsa was arrested in January 2017 after human remains were discovered on a snowmobile trail in McDougall Township near Parry Sound.

In 2017, West Parry Sound OPP told CTV News that the 34-year-old Mississauga man was charged with indignity to a body and that he died while incarcerated at the maximum security prison.

A coroner's inquest is mandatory when a death occurs while an individual is in custody unless an investigation determines the death was from natural causes, in which case, the inquest is discretionary.

The public hearing is expected to have eight witnesses and last five days.