Construction well underway at new women's recovery centre in Barrie
Five months after breaking ground, construction is well underway at the new women's residential recovery centre in Barrie.
"Once construction is over, and we're given the green light, we will have at least 10 women starting," said Cornerstone to Recovery women's residential programs director, Lori-Ann Seward.
The building near the city's downtown will provide a safe haven for those struggling with addiction.
The 13-bed treatment and transitional housing facility, run by Cornerstone to Recovery, will offer a 90-day residential treatment program.
"When you come to our community, we ensure that you don't spend three months with us, and then you're done. You're part of our recovery family," said Seward.
The centre will help to fill a gap in the community as the opioid crisis tightens its grip on the region.
According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 169 people died of opioid-related deaths in 2021, a 25 per cent increase from the year before.
"You can't pick up a newspaper or see a TV show that doesn't mention the opioid crisis. It is rampant. Especially in areas like Barrie," said Cornerstone to Recovery counselling programs and development director Peter Brewitt.
In the meantime, the non-profit has started a gift registry through its website as part of a housewarming initiative as it works towards opening its doors, which many say can't come soon enough.
"We are currently doing interviews, and we plan on putting a team together to start in August for the training for the ongoing process of getting this place established and up and running," said Brewitt.
The next big fundraising event will take place in Newmarket on Aug. 13, and for the first time, it will include the women's treatment facility, which is expected to open in October.
