Construction trainee program gives participants tools to succeed

Simcoe County's Community Builders, a not-for-profit construction-based social enterprise, is accepting applications for a paid three-month construction trainee program that runs throughout the year for select individuals.

"We pay our trainees to be here. To learn everything from flooring to tiling, basically residential construction," said Shawna Bailey, Director of Programming for Community Builders.

The most recent three-month cycle, which began earlier this month, had 80 applicants but the program currently only has the resources to handle 10 trainees. The capacity ensures each participant gets an abundance of one-on-one training.

"I need to be given a chance to try something and learn it, and then I'll be able to do it. And get those skills to be good at my job," said trainee Amber DeBoer.

The program aims to provide hands-on training and opportunity for those facing barriers to entering the trade, whether it be females, immigrants or those with a criminal record.

"To have this opportunity is a huge doorway opened," said Levi Grewal, Community Builders trainee.

"It's extremely important because we have heard time and again from our trainees that they don't know where they would be without the program," emphasized Bailey.

Some female trainees said there is a stigma surrounding women entering a trade.

"When I tell people I'm entering, they are like, 'oh, be prepared for getting criticism, and you might not be strong enough for things.' So, I think people expect that I am going to have a hard time," said DeBoer.

This program doesn't require the typical years of experience you may find on a job application, and it gives the participants a possibility at a higher quality of life through the jobs it connects trainees with upon graduation.

"It gives you a chance to make enough money to live without having to stress as much," said Grewal.

"Quality of life as well as hopefully being able to bridge the gap in regard to needing a place to live and now being able to afford a place to live," added Bailey.

And the training is done on affordable housing projects, which hits home with many trainees.

"I am so thankful to be here, and there are a lot of people who need a program like this," said DeBoer.

"You're going to be changing people's lives for the better, hopefully, and then that adds more value to yourself, and you can be proud of the work you do," said Grewal.

The trades and diversity training program currently boasts a success rate of 95 per cent for maintaining full-time employment. The program follows up with its graduates every three months for a year after completion of the program.

"I feel that we haven't done our job well if we graduate somebody and then all of a sudden, three months down the road, they have lost those soft skills that we've tried to teach them and all of a sudden, they aren't employed anymore. So, we do stick with them, and if retraining needs to happen, then we do that," said Bailey.

While each cohort is teaching 10 people per three months right now, the program hopes to gradually grow to 20 per group in the coming years.