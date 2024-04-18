Construction project will result in lane closures along Barrie road

Road work along a section of Essa Road in the south end of Barrie will get underway next week.

Road construction from Mabern Street to Mapleview Drive East will result in lane closures and restrictions starting Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic controllers will be on-site.

Motorists should expect delays through the area and plan accordingly.

The project will see the additions of pedestrian access from north of Mabern Street to the Dunn Street and Dyer Boulevard intersection, a curb and catch basins, Barrie Transit pads, and repaving along Essa Road.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of June.