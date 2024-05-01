Construction job fair connects diverse range of employers with job seekers

Nearly 20 employers are participating in a construction job fair in Barrie this week, looking for potential hires.

The Construction Industry Job Fair will be held for job seekers over two hours on Thursday at the Allandale Recreation Centre.

"This unique opportunity encourages attendees to explore and discuss available positions, making it an ideal occasion for those seeking employment and interested in gaining insights into careers within the construction industry," the City of Barrie stated.

Participating employers include:

Advanced Roof Solutions

Alexman Contracting Inc.

Barrie Trim & Moulding

Bertram Construction

Canadoor Garage Doors

Community Builders

Crozier Consulting Engineers

Duivenvoorden Haulage

Gillam Group

Gym Con

Humber Group

John Bravakis Enterprises

Landmark Environmental

Little Properties

Pinchin Ltd

Shockwave Electrical

Trim Depot

Winmar

The job fair, hosted by Barrie Construction Association and Invest Barrie, will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. at the recreational centre located at 190 Bayview Drive, near Little Avenue.