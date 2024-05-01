BARRIE
    Construction job fair connects diverse range of employers with job seekers

    Nearly 20 employers are participating in a construction job fair in Barrie this week, looking for potential hires.

    The Construction Industry Job Fair will be held for job seekers over two hours on Thursday at the Allandale Recreation Centre.

    "This unique opportunity encourages attendees to explore and discuss available positions, making it an ideal occasion for those seeking employment and interested in gaining insights into careers within the construction industry," the City of Barrie stated.

    Participating employers include:

    Advanced Roof Solutions
    Alexman Contracting Inc.
    Barrie Trim & Moulding
    Bertram Construction
    Canadoor Garage Doors
    Community Builders
    Crozier Consulting Engineers
    Duivenvoorden Haulage
    Gillam Group
    Gym Con
    Humber Group
    John Bravakis Enterprises
    Landmark Environmental
    Little Properties
    Pinchin Ltd
    Shockwave Electrical
    Trim Depot
    Winmar

    The job fair, hosted by Barrie Construction Association and Invest Barrie, will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. at the recreational centre located at 190 Bayview Drive, near Little Avenue.

