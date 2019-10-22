Canadians have spoken, handing the Liberal party a minority government in Monday's election.

While the Liberals did manage to make inroads in parts of the 905, a sea of blue continues to flow through our region as the Conservatives' reign remains dominant in most of our ridings.

With no big upsets across the nine ridings, here is how the political landscape breaks down:

Barrie-Innisfil

John Brassard 44.0% (Voter Turnout 53,600 of 86,772 registered electors)

Conservative John Brassard was brought to tears as he learned he would serve a second term in the House of Commons. Brassard handily defeated rivals Lisa-Marie Wilson with the Liberal party and Pekka Reinio representing the New Democrats.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Doug Shipley 39.2% (Voter Turnout 53,254 of 80,959 registered electors)

Veteran Barrie Councillor Doug Shipley is making his first foray into politics in the nation's capital, serving as the MP-elect for this riding. Shipley takes over for incumbent Alex Nuttall, who did not seek re-election after deciding to retire from politics.

Simcoe North

Bruce Stanton 43.5% (Voter Turnout 62,302 of 97,148 registered electors)

Long-serving Conservative Bruce Stanton will serve a fifth term in the riding. Stanton easily defeated his rivals, including Liberal Gerry Hawes, and NDP candidate Angelique Belcourt.

Simcoe-Grey

Terry Dowdall 43.7% (Voter Turnout 74,226 of 115,193 registered electors)

The riding was left vacant after incumbent Kellie Leitch decided not to run for re-election, but the Conservatives held on to the seat with Terry Dowdall, who celebrated the win. Dowdall beat out Liberal Lorne Kenney and NDP candidate Ilona Matthews.

York-Simcoe

Scot Davidson 46.5% (Voter Turnout 53,303 of 89,360 registered electors)

It was a landslide win for Conservative Scot Davidson. He won a by-election in this riding in February, after former Conservative House Leader Peter Van Loan retired. Davidson claimed victory with more than 10-thousand votes over his Liberal rival Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux.

Dufferin-Caledon

Kyle Seeback 42.3% (Voter Turnout 67,956 of 106,138 registered electors)

Conservative Kyle Seeback is the MP-elect for the riding, keeping the Tory blue momentum going after David Tilson chose not to seek re-election. Seeback defeated Liberal Michele Fisher and NDP candidate Allison Brown.

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Alex Ruff 46.2% (Voter Turnout 57,522 of 89,114 registered electors)

Veteran Conservative Larry Miller decided not to run for another term, but the riding will remain blue with a win for Alex Ruff. The Tory defeated Liberal Michael Den Tandt, New Democrat Chris Stephen and the Green Party's Danielle Valiquette.

Newmarket-Aurora

Tony Van Bynen 42.9% (Voter Turnout 60,468 of 91,920 registered electors)

It was a nail-biting finish between Liberals and Conservatives, but in the end, Liberal Tony Van Bynen claimed victory. Van Bynen won with a slim margin over Conservative Lois Brown, who previously served as the riding's MP.

Parry Sound-Muskoka

Scott Aitchison 41.9% (Voter Turnout 54,080 of 82,930 registered electors)

Scott Aitchison is trading the Huntsville mayor's office for the House of Commons. The Tory was elected after a clear defeat over Liberal Trisha Cowie and the NDP's candidate Tom Young. Aitchison takes over for Tony Clement, who announced he was stepping out of the political limelight after a sexting scandal earlier in the year.