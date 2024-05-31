Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre

Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.

Police say the crash happened late Sunday morning on County Road 503.

According to police, an eastbound pickup truck attempted to pass the group of motorcycles and struck the lead bike, causing a chain-reaction collision.

Three of the motorcyclists were seriously injured and treated at a Toronto hospital. Police say they are all now listed as stable.

The crash resulted in the area being closed between Hobbits Lane and Bacon Road in Furnace Falls for several hours for the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident to contact investigators with Haliburton Highlands OPP.