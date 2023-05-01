Collingwood officer says farewell after decades of service

It was the end of an era for a police officer in Collingwood with decades of experience protecting the people of Ontario.

Sgt. Pauline Ottoson officially took her last 10/7 page. Provincial police posted a video of the interaction between Ottoson and an officer on the other line.

"You have definitely left your mark everywhere you have been," the officer could be heard saying to Ottoson in the video. "You will not be forgotten for your contributions."

According to the social media post, Ottoson is leaving after a 30-year career.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique also took to social media, thanking the officer for her service to Ontarians.