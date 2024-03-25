Collingwood house fire under investigation

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to assist with investigating a house fire in Collingwood.

Provincial police say the fire broke out at a home on Rhonda Road Saturday evening.

Everyone escaped before emergency crews arrived around 8 p.m.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital who suffered smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine where the fire started.

They ask anyone with information to contact Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.