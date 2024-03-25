BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collingwood house fire under investigation

    Fire Generic
    Share

    The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to assist with investigating a house fire in Collingwood.

    Provincial police say the fire broke out at a home on Rhonda Road Saturday evening.

    Everyone escaped before emergency crews arrived around 8 p.m.

    Paramedics took one person to the hospital who suffered smoke inhalation.

    Investigators are working to determine where the fire started.

    They ask anyone with information to contact Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News