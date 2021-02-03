Advertisement
Coldwater man celebrates $100,000 lottery win
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 11:14AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 3, 2021 11:51AM EST
Andrew Price, 54, of Coldwater, Ont., won $100,000 in the Dec. 19, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw. (OLG)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Coldwater man was in disbelief after checking his lottery ticket with the OLG app and finding he had won $100,000.
"I probably scanned it 10 times. I asked my neighbours to help me verify it. They were shocked and happy for me," said Andrew Price.
The 54-year-old hospitality worker said he plans to travel with his newfound money when it's possible.
Price spent one dollar to play Encore with his Lotto 6/49 ticket and won by matching six of seven numbers in the exact order.
He bought his winning ticket at Foodland on Coldwater Road in Coldwater.