Cold snap won't linger in Simcoe County

The cold weather snap works as an excellent reminder to find your toque.

With winds gusting up to 50 km/h Thursday morning and a wind chill of minus 18, Simcoe County is experiencing its first real taste of winter just days into the new year.

Snow accumulation in the Barrie area won’t amount to much more than two centimetres; however, while there’s little snow in the forecast, Bracebridge in the Muskoka region can expect the temperatures to linger around minus 22 this morning.

Good news is around the corner, with Environment Canada calling for a southwest wind of only 20 kilometres/hour on Friday, and Saturday’s temperatures should hover around the minus four range.