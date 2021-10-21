Clothing campaign hopes to keep kids warm this winter
With cooler weather looming on the horizon, a Bradford campaign is making sure kids will stay warm this season.
The 17th annual Coats for Kids campaign, which runs until the end of October, allows families to access free winter accessories for children.
The campaign is organized by CONTACT Community Services, which runs the Clothes Line Thrift Store in Alliston.
Jackie Curd from CONTACT Community Services pioneered the program. While she says the need has always been there, it's increased since the pandemic began.
"There's always been the need for people needing help," Curd says. "We have been asked more often this year, but each year the requests are going up since its inception."
Those looking to pick up some free items are encouraged to walk right in. All that is required is the name, as well as age and sizing. It is recommended that you bring your child with you so that they can try on the coat.
On average, the initiative helps between 50 to 150 families a year.
While the focus is for children, the organization says they will outfit any family in need with anything they require.
"We just want to help and make sure everybody, every child is dressed and warm," Curd says. "Good to go for the cooler weather that's going to come."
Donations for gently used coats, hats, mitts and snow pants are still being accepted. This year, in particular, they are in dire need of boots for age five and above and boys' coats for ages seven through 14.
Those looking to drop off donations can do so by booking an appointment and drop off the items in Bradford at 95 Holland Street West.
STORE HOURS
Pop-up store at CONTACT Community Services
Sat., Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment outside of those hours, call 905 778-9058
The Clothes Line Thrift Store
Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
