City of Barrie reveals adjustments to waterfront multi-purpose field development
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
On Tuesday, the City revealed it revised the project to protect the nearby woodlot, reduce the size of the field, and position it closer to the road.
The changes would ensure that the existing paved walking path remains unaffected and that natural barriers will be considered instead of fencing.
The City confirmed in a release that "if any trees need to be removed, they will be replaced. Council has committed to planting an additional 1,000 trees on the waterfront and to protecting the Vimy trees."
The release noted the Vimy trees are not doing well in their existing location and would benefit from relocating.
The City of Barrie announced the planned multi-purpose field along the waterfront would relocate on Tues., June 18, 2024. (Source: City of Barrie)
The field will provide a parade ground for the Sea Cadets and will be an open-air versatile space for various community sports and activities.
Many residents have opposed the project, citing a lack of public consultation. A petition against the development was launched and quickly garnered thousands of signatures.
The City noted public consultation is scheduled for this fall, giving residents an opportunity to voice their opinions and offer feedback on several design and layout aspects.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With MPs on the brink of a summer break, pressure is on Liberals to pass bills
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
The strange monolith looks like it could have come from another world.
A smartphone made for kids has launched in Canada. But does it go far enough?
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
Oilers primed for Game 5 after big win over Panthers: 'There's a lot of confidence'
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her
A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Smash and grab robbery at Elmira jewelry store
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Kitchener considering bylaw to protect renters
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Windsor
-
Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
-
-
Windsor officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery
A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.
Northern Ontario
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Sudbury armed robbery suspects arrested on northwestern Ont. highway
Two men accused of robbing someone in Greater Sudbury at gunpoint last week were arrested after police in northwestern Ontario spotted the suspect's vehicle on Highway 17.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Ontario reaches deal with First Nations to upgrade roads, support other projects near Ring of Fire
The provincial government has signed agreements with First Nations near the Ring of Fire area in northwestern Ontario to provide funding for highway infrastructure, skills training and other projects.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service opening new downtown station
To address community concerns surrounding safety in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, police are opening a new station in the area.
-
Sault suspect charged with attacking victim with a hammer
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING CHEO cancels elective surgeries and some visits after water main break
A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted.
-
'We're not just building the arena for one tenant': Mayor defends proposed 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is confident a new 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne Park will accommodate the off ice success of PWHL Ottawa in the years ahead, as questions are raised about the size of the arena for professional women's hockey.
-
Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to perform the extra night at Ottawa Bluesfest
Jelly Roll is coming to Ottawa Bluesfest. Organizers announced the American singer and songwriter will perform on the extra night being added to the lineup on July 9.
Toronto
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
-
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
-
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
New Brunswick school district, city prepares for heat wave
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for New Brunswick, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
Winnipeg
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
-
Dozens line up in the rain as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opens its doors
A steady stream of rain didn't dampen spirits Tuesday morning as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opened its doors.
Calgary
-
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
Murder trial begins for teen boy charged in Copperfield basketball court stabbing
Trial began Monday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Edmonton
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
'Every second counts': EMS dispatch returns to Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
Starting at noon Tuesday, dispatchers in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) will begin dispatching EMS calls again.
Regina
-
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
-
Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
-
'Would be a very big loss': Regina residents opposed to allowing vehicles on Scarth Street Mall
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
Saskatoon
-
Human remains found in burned Sask. home once connected to Tiki Laverdiere murder
A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.
-
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
-
Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
Vancouver
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
New kidney care unit announced at Surrey Memorial Hospital
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. safety agency moves to cut risks for construction cranes after fatal accidents
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
Vancouver Island
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
B.C. safety agency moves to cut risks for construction cranes after fatal accidents
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.