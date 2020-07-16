BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie is ready to let kids slide, swing and play in some public playgrounds as part of the province's Stage 3 reopening plan.

Playgrounds will reopen gradually after safety inspections are done.

In all, 11 will open on Friday, they include:

Centennial Park

Queen's Park

Lampman Community Park

Sunnidale Park

East Bayfield Community Park

Eastview Community Park

Holly Community Park

Ferndale Community Park

Shear Park

Minet's Point

Tyndale Park

The remaining playgrounds will be opened over the next few weeks. The city hopes to have every playground in Barrie open by the end of the month.

Playground equipment will not be sanitized once open, so parents are encouraged to wash kid's hands and use hand sanitizer after playing.