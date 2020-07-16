Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
City of Barrie ready to let kids slide, swing and climb at public playgrounds
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:31PM EDT
Barrie playgrounds will start to reopen on Fri., July 17, 2020. (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie is ready to let kids slide, swing and play in some public playgrounds as part of the province's Stage 3 reopening plan.
Playgrounds will reopen gradually after safety inspections are done.
In all, 11 will open on Friday, they include:
- Centennial Park
- Queen's Park
- Lampman Community Park
- Sunnidale Park
- East Bayfield Community Park
- Eastview Community Park
- Holly Community Park
- Ferndale Community Park
- Shear Park
- Minet's Point
- Tyndale Park
The remaining playgrounds will be opened over the next few weeks. The city hopes to have every playground in Barrie open by the end of the month.
Playground equipment will not be sanitized once open, so parents are encouraged to wash kid's hands and use hand sanitizer after playing.