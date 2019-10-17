The City of Barrie has been named Canada's heavyweight champion - in the 18th annual Great Pumpkin Growing Contest, that is.

The winning pumpkin was grown using the city's compost and weighed in at 293.5lbs.

"Leaf and yard waste from Barrie residents allowed us to create the rich compost that created an ideal growing environment for the pumpkins," explained Sandra Brunet, Manager of Environmental Operations.

Good compost replicates what nature does by supplying nutrients for optimum growth, but it must be free of any contaminates. "It's really important that residents are putting just leaf and yard waste, only organic material and no plastics and no garbage," said Lindsay Quinn, City of Barrie.

The winners will be presented their prize at an upcoming Compost Matters workshop. The city will also receive $500 for a horticultural initiative.

The City of Barrie has compost available for sale at the landfill on a first-come, first-serve basis.