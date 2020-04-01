BARRIE -- The city of Barrie is extending its free transit service until April 30.

Starting on April 6, the city will move to an hourly service with buses running from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday.

Sunday service will remain hourly from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The city has put increased measures in place to protect drivers and riders during the pandemic.

Riders board the bus from the rear doors, limiting contact with the driver.

Those with accessible needs will continue to board using the front doors.

Every other seat is taped off to encourage physical distancing and buses are only allowing 15 passengers at a time.