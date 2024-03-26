City of Barrie Council members rack up $790K in pay and expenses through 2023

Keeping Barrie's City Council in working order last year cost taxpayers a hefty sum of money.

According to a staff report on Wednesday's circulation list, the City paid out councillors and board members about $790,106 in remuneration and expense claims in 2023.

Mayor Alex Nuttall topped the list by earning $196,221 in honoraria and car allowance and for serving on the Alectra Board of Directors. The mayor's total expenses also exceeded just over $37,000.

Deputy Mayor Robert Thomas collected $54,258 in remuneration and claimed $7,007 in expenses, including $2,987 on magnets.

The remaining City Councillors each earned $44,941 in remuneration.

Councillors Sergio Morales and Nigussie Nigussie each topped the list for claimed expenses among councillors, claiming $9,617 and $9,620, respectively.

Councillors Craig Nixon ($1,037), Ann-Marie Kungl ($8,966) and Jim Harris ($3,740) all claimed expenses exclusively through activities related to City Council.

Councillors Clare Riepma ($4,547) Amy Courser ($6,472) and Bryn Hamilton ($5,019) also claimed additional expenses through their work on the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority Board and councillor Gary Harvey claimed a total of $8,558 in council and Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority expenses.