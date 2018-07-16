

CTV Barrie





Orillia councillors have mixed opinions on plans to bring Uber to the city.



Taxi drivers in Orillia must have a valid a drivers abstract, pass a criminal background check, and a vulnerable services check.

The vulnerable services check speaks to any pardons for sexual or mental health criminal convictions from the past.

Uber does driver abstract checks and criminal background checks but has said on record, that if the city of Orillia wants a vulnerable services check on its drivers, Uber will not come to Orillia.



Some councillors argue it’s important to maintain a level playing field for both taxis and Uber.



“I think we need to treat everybody the same,” says Councillor Ralph Cipola. “My concern is the viability that the city and councillors in this municipality have if we don't treat everybody the same.”



Business owner Sheona Kloostra says the existing background checks for Uber drivers are sufficient and says Orillia residents should have the option to choose between a taxi or Uber.



“I’m definitely worried. Anyone has the human right to choose who they want to take them from point A to point B, and I think Uber is going to make a stand on this.



Some councillors are in favour of Uber not having to submit vulnerable service checks, while others say safety should never be compromised.



Orillia staff will meet on Thursday with a final plan for ride-sharing expected to be ratified on August 13th.









