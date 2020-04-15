BARRIE -- A six-year-old girl has been flown to a Toronto trauma centre after a serious dog bite near Haliburton.

Ontario Provincial Police say the child and her mother were walking near their home on Gainforth Road in Dysart et al on Sunday when two Saint Bernard dogs attacked.

Police say the child's injuries are extensive, and she was taken to a Toronto area hospital via an Ornge air ambulance in critical condition.

According to the OPP, the child's mother was hurt trying to protect her daughter, though her injuries are minor.

Police say the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit ordered the animals to be placed in quarantine outside of the community.

The investigation is ongoing.