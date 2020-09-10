BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have laid charges in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Shelburne Wednesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint in the industrial area by Main Street and County Road 124 after police say the two had arranged to meet. Police say the victim was selling some electronics.

Officers quickly located the suspect and the stolen items and made the arrest.

Police say the weapon used in the robbery was an airsoft gun that fooled both the victim and officers who seized it. Sgt. Paul Neumann said the gun "looks like a real gun, even up close."

No one was physically injured in the incident.