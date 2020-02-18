BARRIE -- Charges have been laid against two males after a Barrie teen was killed in a collision last month.

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were arrested on Saturday in connection with the fatal crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Paige Ferreira.

Barrie police say the victim was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old when it lost control near the main driveway into Georgian College around 9 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Police say the vehicle left the road, jumped a snowbank and struck a large road sign before rolling multiple times.

Simcoe County Paramedics rushed Ferreria to the hospital, where she died a short time later. The driver was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

2 young men have been charged with dangerous driving causing death related to the crash last month along Georgian Drive in Barrie that claimed the life of 17 y/o Paige Ferreira ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/qewxOi3CsN — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) February 18, 2020

The 17-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and Gavin Gray, both from Barrie, are charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Police have not specified what role Gray played in the incident, but Peter Leon with the Barrie Police Service told CTV News today, "There was an interaction that did take place prior to the motor vehicle collision occurring where the vehicle did, in fact, leave the roadway and rolled a number of times."

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court next month.