Charges laid against driver caught with backseat full of empty beer cans: OPP

Police in Kawartha Lakes laid an array of charges against a driver allegedly caught with countless empty beer cans in the back seat and an open liquor bottle in the front console.

Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., stopped a vehicle with an open liquor bottle inside on Wed., Feb. 22, 2023. (OPP)

Provincial police say officers pulled the vehicle over after noticing it had two different unauthorized licence plates.

The driver, whose identity was not provided, was arrested.

The accused faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, driving while suspended, driving without insurance, and failing to apply for a permit.

Police also charged the driver with having an open container of liquor in the vehicle, among other offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The vehicle was sent to the impound yard for 45 days.