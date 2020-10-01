BARRIE, ONT. -- The family behind Chapman's Ice Cream in Markdale announced it would make the Pandemic Pay Boost permanent for production and distribution workers effective immediately.

The company increased its employee's pay by two-dollars per hour back in March.

The family also set up a zero per cent interest loan program to show its appreciation for employees who were unable to work because of COVID-19.

Chapman's has donated much-needed personal protective equipment across Ontario and other provinces.