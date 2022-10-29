Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council

New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team (Catalina Gillies/CTV News). New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team (Catalina Gillies/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver