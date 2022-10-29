Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council

New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.

"Those six new council members are very educated in the town. They're all community volunteers," said New Tecumseth Mayor-Elect Richard Norcross. "They know what's going on so it's very important, but they first thing we're going to do is share with them and bring them up to speed, let them know exactly where we are and where we wanna go."

Norcross said his priority is for the council to see where they can save money and increase services for residents.

"A lot of things that were said at the door were simply taxes, more recreational amenities, and a more cohesive working council. Working for the residents and including them more in our day-to-day decisions," adds Norcross.

Meanwhile, Deputy-Mayor Elect Stephanie MacLellan heard some different concerns at the doors.

"Definitely community safety. Whether that's speeding on our streets or the conditions of the roads and building liveable communities," said MacLellan.

Already having four years of experience as Ward 6 Councillor, MacLellan said she's looking forward to working with the new team.

"Some of them are very well-read on what's been going on and have been following council for the last couple of terms," she added.

Elementary School teacher and Ward 1 councillor-elect Chris Rapin is brand new to the council.

"I've done a lot of volunteering over the last 30 years. It was the next logical step for me, I really want to give to my community, and I have ideas that I think I can bring forward," said Rapin.

Other new members include Wendy Gabrek for Ward 2, Alan Masters for Ward 4, Marc Biss for Ward 5, Nicole Cox for Ward 6 and Andrea Jacks in Ward 8.

"We're all pretty well new to the job. That means we're all starting at ground zero for the most part. And we're learning as we go. My experience in life has been when you're starting on the same foot as other people, you tend to bond a lot better and get things done," said Rapin.

The new council members said they are ready to hit the ground running once sworn in on November 21. Their first official meeting will take place on Nov. 28.