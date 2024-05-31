Changes coming to Barrie Transit include new express Hwy 400 route

Changes are coming to Barrie Transit this weekend that are designed to offer faster, more efficient routes with expanded coverage.

Phase one of the new Transit Network kicks off on Sunday, with routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 100 changes.

Key highlights include an express route on Highway 400, taking passengers between Park Place and Georgian College/Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre every half hour from Monday to Saturday.

Five additional Transit ON Demand zones will be added, and there will also be additional services on Hanmer Street, Lakeside Terrace, and Amelia Street.

"We encourage residents who are unsure about trying Transit ON Demand to call the City and ask us questions," said Brent Forsyth, director of transit and parking strategy. "We're finding that once people have tried Transit ON Demand, they find it does result in quicker travel to their destination, and the ratings on the app have been positive so far."

The Transit ON Demand service has expanded to five zones identified by colour and letter.

Users can book a trip with Transit ON Demand up to seven days in advance and travel from stop to stop within a specific zone. The service doesn't operate on a fixed schedule or route.

On June 13, residents will be invited to a drop-in information session on the new Transit Network from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Transit Terminal on Maple Avenue.

Phase two is expected to be completed next year.