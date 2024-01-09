Casino Rama unveils a timeless spring concert lineup

Casino Rama announced several new concerts for those who love to take a walk down memory lane.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is an Emmy award-winning tribute to the Beatles, with classics including 'Can't Buy Me Love,' 'Yesterday,' 'A Day In The Life,' 'Twist And Shout,' 'Here Comes The Sun,' and 'Hey Jude.'

The performance includes costume changes representing every era of the Beatles' incredible career.

The Fab Four tribute show hits the stage on April 6.

Paul Anka brings his Seven Decades Tour to the casino entertainment venue in May.

The former teen idol will perform some of his biggest hits spanning seven decades, including 'Diana,' 'Lonely Boy,' and 'Put Your Head on My Shoulder.'

The prolific singer/songwriter will entertain the audience on May 25.

Paul Anka is shown in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles at Capital Records, Feb. 28, 2007 (HE CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Nick Ut)

Last but not least, Englebert Humperdinck will charm the audience with some of his romantic ballads on June 15.

The 'Release Me,' 'There Goes My Everything,' and 'The Last Waltz,' singer has had a career spanning 50 years, with many of his songs featured in movies.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.