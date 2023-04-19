Casino Rama concerts postponed amid a cyber attack that forced closure of 14 Ontario facilities

Two upcoming concerts scheduled for this weekend at Casino Rama Resort are postponed due to a cyber attack impacting multiple casinos across Ontario.

The Chris de Burgh concert scheduled for Friday is postponed until April 27, and the Warrant, Quiet Riot and Helix concert planned for Saturday is delayed, with a new date yet to be confirmed.

"At this time, we do not expect changes to any concerts scheduled for after April 22," a release from the casino stated on Wednesday.

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date for customers who already purchased seats for the postponed shows through Ticketmaster or My Club Rewards.

The casino says those unable to make the new dates can request a refund from the original point of sale.

The cyber-security incident first detected on Sunday forced the closure of 14 casinos in the province, including three in Simcoe County, Casino Rama, Georgian Downs, and Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach.

It's unclear when the casinos will reopen or if the cyber attack compromised customers' personal information and data.

A Gateway Casino spokesperson told CTV News on Wednesday, "Work continues around the clock to remedy the problem."

Gateway Casinos said it had retained third-party cyber professionals to help restore its IT environment.