    • Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 lineup

    Casino Rama near Orillia, Ont. (CTV News Barrie) Casino Rama near Orillia, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
    Casino Rama announced five new shows that tick every box, from country to rock to classical.

    Country star Johnny Reid will take the stage at the Orillia venue on April 13, performing his hits, 'Have a Little Faith In Me,' Missin' An Angel,' and 'Kicking Stones.'

    The Scottish-Canadian music artist boasts over 11 million albums sold worldwide.

    Tickets start at $45. Doors open at 7 p.m.

    On April 27, take a nostalgic trip down memory lane as 80s rock band Glass Tiger performs.

    The Grammy-nominated and five-time Juno Award-winning band is best known for hits 'Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone,' 'Someday,' and 'I'm Still Searching.'

    In 2023, the Canadian rock band was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.

    In late July, the male quartet Il Divo will serenade audiences with a collection of classical songs as it brings its XX 20th Anniversary Tour 2024 to Casino Rama.

    Tickets start at $85.

    The full concert lineup is available online.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster.

