Casino in Wasaga Beach reopens

The casino in Wasaga Beach reopened Monday evening for the first time in over two weeks following a ransomware attack that forced the closure of multiple Gateway Casinos facilities.

Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach welcomed customers inside as of 8 p.m. Monday as part of its phased reopening plan.

"When I first walk in there I'm going to sit down at the roulette table and play some special numbers," Wasaga Beach resident Earl Veale told CTV News as he waited for the doors to open.

On Saturday, Georgian Downs in Innisfil welcomed back customers with slots and electronic gaming tables.

There is no reopening date set for Casino Rama in Orillia.

Gateway says it will continue to reopen its facilities across Ontario over "the coming days," but it's unclear what locations will open and when.

The cybersecurity incident was first detected on April 16, which one technology analyst explained was the digital equivalent of recovering from a major fire or similar disaster, and would require a "multi-faceted, multi-staged process" involving highly-trained people.

