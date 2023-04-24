Phased reopening plan in place for Ont. casinos following cyber attack

The doors remain closed to customers at multiple casinos across Ontario, including three in Simcoe County, more than a week after a cybersecurity incident was detected.

On Monday, Gateway Casinos said tests are being conducted on its equipment, and if all goes well, a phased reopening approach will begin later this week.

Gateway said if the phased reopening goes well, more facilities will reopen until all impacted casinos are back in business.

The cyber attack knocked the servers out to 14 Gateway casinos, including Casino Rama in Orillia, Georgian Downs in Innisfil, and Playtime Casinos Wasaga Beach.

The union representing employees at Casino Rama and Gateway Casinos Innisfil said workers were paid for the first three days of the closures, but afterwards, employees had to use banked time or EI coverage.

The company retained third-party cyber professionals to restore its systems and said there is no evidence to suggest customers' personal data had been breached.