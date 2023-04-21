Ontario casinos remain closed amid cyber attack indefinitely
As work continues to restore IT systems following a cyber attack that forced multiple Ontario casinos to close this week, no reopening date has been announced despite hopes they would open Friday.
The casinos will not reopen this weekend, Gateway Casinos has confirmed.
On Monday, Gateway Casinos announced that 14 facilities, including Casino Rama, Georgian Downs in Innisfil, and Playtime Casinos Wasaga Beach, would be closed until further notice.
In a statement on Thursday, Gateway said that it had retained third-party cyber professionals to restore its systems and that it had notified relevant privacy officials about the incident.
The company also stated that there is no evidence to suggest that customers' personal information was breached in the cyber attack.
Casino Rama Resort postponed concerts scheduled for this weekend due to the closure.
The Chris de Burgh concert scheduled for tonight has been postponed until April 27, and the Warrant, Quiet Riot, and Helix concert initially scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for October 7.
The resort has announced that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or My Club Rewards will remain valid for the new concert dates.
