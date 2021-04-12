BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a Bradford neighbourhood was targeted by thieves early Monday who stole one car and took items from other vehicles left unlocked.

South Simcoe Police say a 2016 Acura MDX was stolen from the driveway of a home in the Line 7 and Dixon Road area around 5:45 a.m.

Police are reminding everyone to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables in them overnight. They add that it is a good idea to keep key fobs well away from the front door, as thieves can use technology to compromise the computer system's in newer vehicles to break in.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.