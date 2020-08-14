BARRIE, ONT. -- A Collingwood woman accused of not stopping for police and driving while intoxicated is facing charges.

Police took a call on Thursday afternoon about an erratic driver on County Road 18 in Mono and another similar call a short time later about a vehicle on Airport Road in Caledon.

OPP officers tried to stop the driver, but they allege she took off when they approached the vehicle on foot.

They were able to stop the vehicle a short distance later with other officers positioning their cruisers to prevent the accused from moving any further.

Police say that during the arrest, the woman's car struck a cruiser positioned in front of it, causing minor damage to both.

The 58-year-old woman is charged with impaired driving, failing to stop for police, among other offences.

The vehicle was impounded, and her driver's licence was suspended.