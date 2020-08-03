BARRIE -- Police are investigating after a vehicle involved in an alleged carjacking in Barrie crashed into a ditch off Highway 400.

According to police, a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say, as the car exited the highway, it left the roadway crashing into the ditch at Innisfil Beach Road.

There is no word on whether or not a suspect is in custody, but Barrie Police say, "there does not appear to be an issue with public safety at this time, and our investigation is ongoing."

We'll have more information as it comes available.