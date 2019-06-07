Featured
Canada's oldest woman dies in North Bay at 114
Canada’s oldest citizen on record, Ellen Gibb, died June 5, 2019. She was 114. (Handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 11:48AM EDT
Canada's oldest woman, whose longevity and zest for life won her national attention has died at 114.
Ellen "Dolly" Gibb was born in Winnipeg on April 25th, 1905 -- when Wilfrid Laurier was prime minister, Teddy Roosevelt was U-S president and neighbouring Alberta and Saskatchewan hadn't even joined Confederation.
She died Wednesday in North Bay.
Her obituary credits her long life to "great genetics and diet, regular walks, a love of family and generosity to others."