Canada's oldest woman, whose longevity and zest for life won her national attention has died at 114.

Ellen "Dolly" Gibb was born in Winnipeg on April 25th, 1905 -- when Wilfrid Laurier was prime minister, Teddy Roosevelt was U-S president and neighbouring Alberta and Saskatchewan hadn't even joined Confederation.

She died Wednesday in North Bay.

Her obituary credits her long life to "great genetics and diet, regular walks, a love of family and generosity to others."

