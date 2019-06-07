

The Canadian Press





Canada's oldest woman, whose longevity and zest for life won her national attention has died at 114.

Ellen "Dolly" Gibb was born in Winnipeg on April 25th, 1905 -- when Wilfrid Laurier was prime minister, Teddy Roosevelt was U-S president and neighbouring Alberta and Saskatchewan hadn't even joined Confederation.

She died Wednesday in North Bay.

Her obituary credits her long life to "great genetics and diet, regular walks, a love of family and generosity to others."

