Canada's 2nd case of invasive species oak wilt is confirmed in Simcoe County

For the second time in Canada, an invasive species called oak wilt that targets oak trees has been found in Simcoe County.

Oak wilt was first found in Niagara Falls in June, and now it's been confirmed in a residential neighbourhood in Midhurst.

A resident reported the invasive species to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which officially confirmed one tree had been identified, but surveys are still being conducted.

"It impacts Canada's natural environment. At this point, we don't have anything definitive to say how it was introduced to Canada, but the primary pathway is through bark beetles or through the movement of infected firewood," said Jason Griffin, CFIA.

Griffin said there are various signs to look for to know if oak wilt has infected a tree.

"You'd see some discolouration in the leaves, sometimes dull, green, yellow or brown, and some wilting around the edges of the leaves going into the middle, and often there's large cracks in the bark, and the smell that's symptomatic to oak wilt is actually a very fruity smell," said Griffin.

Although it's a slow-moving disease, officials are concerned.

"Red oak is a really important tree as a part of our environment. We've lost much of other species recently with ash; for example, with emerald ash borer. We can't afford to lose oak. It's an important native species, a really important wildlife tree, important tree economically," said Graeme Davis, a County of Simcoe forester.

The CFIA said there is no cure for oak wilt, but it wants the public to know it is possible to limit the spread.

"The primary way to contain it is to remove infected trees. Best practices, we ask that folks don't remove firewood, don't prune during high-risk periods, which is April and November and then continue to monitor for signs and symptoms," said Griffin.

CFIA officials say they are working collaboratively with all levels of government to come up with a response plan but added the tree will not be removed until the fall when it's a lower risk.