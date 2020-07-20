BARRIE, ONT. -- The federal government announced it will add more money to the pockets of middle-class families.

As promised back in May, Ottawa has increased the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for the 2020/21 year.

“Parents know how expensive raising a child can be. That is why I am pleased to announce, on the 4th anniversary of the Canada Child Benefit, that it is again going to be raised. This means more money tax-free in the pockets of Canadian families each month,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

The tax-free support benefit will increase today for qualified CCB recipients.

“Raising children is expensive. That’s why we created the Canada Child Benefit, to help parents pay for what their families need," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The increase will bring the new maximum yearly benefit to $6,765 per child under the age of six, and $5,708 per child aged six to 17.

The CCB program is designed to keep up with the rising cost of living.