BARRIE, ONT. -- Camping has become more popular than ever as staycations have become the new norm amid health restrictions.

Roberta Douglas said the phones at Bell Farms Family Campground in Waubaushene have been ringing off the hook earlier than typical.

"It tells us that we are in for a great season," the campground owner said. "We are going to meet a lot of new families that have not been to Bell Farms before."

Douglas said preparations are underway to open the campground for the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

She added that sites are spaced apart to meet health protocols, and bathrooms are regularly sanitized.

"There's that mutual respect for our campers and for us, so we invite everyone to come and make memories, but be respectful," she said.

The Douglas family camped at the Waubaushene park for 10 years before purchasing the site in 2016.